Jay-Z has amassed a ton of wealth throughout his career, so it should come as no surprise that he would want to give back by teaching people about financial literacy. This is a skill that is incredibly valuable although unfortunately, it is not something that is typically taught in schools. As a result, entrepreneurs like Jay-Z have had to take it upon themselves to give the proper game.

Now, Jay-Z is looking to give back to his old community in Brooklyn over at the Marcy Projects neighborhood. He has teamed up with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for a new venture called The Bitcoin Academy. This new project will give residents of the Marcy Projects some information about Bitcoin, financial literacy, and how it can help them achieve their goals. It's a project that has been designed by Crypto Blockchain Plug and Black Bitcoin Billionaire who worked in collaboration with one another.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

“Shout out to @jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many,” Hov wrote on Twitter. “The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them.”

Of course, Jay-Z doesn't take to Twitter often, so when he does, you know it is going to be important.

While The Bitcoin Academy will only be for Marcy Projects residents, at first, it will eventually be available to more people in the near future. Hopefully, it is able to make a meaningful difference in the communities it reaches.