Ricky Gervais and Ellen Degeneres might have had some of the most polarizing moments on the 2020 Golden Globes stage this past Sunday. But it was Beyonce and Jay Z that drew the most attention from the 77th annual Golden Globe attendees this year. Not only did music's most prominent power couple arrive at the ceremony fashionably late, the Carters also showed up with multiple bottles of their very own Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) champagne to the Moët-sponsored affair.

With Beyonce's undeniable aura and Jay Z upholding the integrity of a brand he's fully invested in, the two took the spotlight from those in attendance without taking a single foot on stage. So much that when Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon ran out of beverages of their own they asked the duo for a glass of their champagne that runs for approximately $300 a bottle.

The exchange went viral and Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram account to poke fun at herself by Photoshopping herself into the background of the seated couple at this past weekend's award ceremony. Yesterday the gracious, musical couple exuded a level of class many would appreciate when they gifted Reese Witherspoon with an entire case of Ace of Spades Champagne delivered directly to her home.

Reese Witherspoon posted the surprise gift to IG story proclaiming: “I just got home from New York, and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace of Spades champagne.” A note attached from B & Hov read, “More water — Jay and Bey.”

The actress closed out the video toasting with her mother, stating “Cheers guys, thank you so much!”

Check out Reese Witherspoon popping her own gold bottle in the video provided below and check out the full list of Golden Globe winners, here.