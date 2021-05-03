Blue Ivy Carter is nearly as tall as Beyoncé. Sir and Rumi Carter are much bigger than the last time we saw them. It looks like the Carter Clan is growing up quickly, as seen in the latest family portrait starring Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and their three children.

We rarely get a chance to see Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi on social media. Beyoncé and JAY-Z keep their lives remarkably private, rarely showcasing their family online. Blue Ivy is growing up to be a prolific artist already, earning her first Grammy Award this year. While Sir and Rumi are still running around in diapers, they're much bigger than the last time we've seen them, posing for a family portrait with their parents and big sister.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

People are pointing out how special the photo is, remarking that Rumi looks like just Blue when she was younger. Blue Ivy is also commanding a lot of attention with many commenters saying that she'll likely grow taller than her mother in a few years. After all of the backlash about her hair on social media a few years back, people are astonished to see her gorgeous hair long locks in this new picture. "Y’all made fun of blu ivys hair and now she has more hair than most of y’all," said one person.

Considering it's been a while since any of us have seen Sir and Rumi -- for some, it's been since their pictures as newborns -- it's a welcome surprise to start the week with a recent picture of the beautiful Carter family.