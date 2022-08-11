All eyes have been on Beyoncé the past couple weeks as she released her house-influenced record Renaissance. The album had done extremely well, setting 2022 sales records. Meanwhile, another member of the Carter family is seeing some success this week as well.

Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has earned her first two Gold Awards from the Recording Industry Association of America. Back in 2013, Ivy was featured on "Blue," the closing track on her mother's self-titled album. The ten-year-old was just an infant at the time, but her work on the track was good enough to move 500,000 units, the requirement to get Gold certification.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Six years later, Blue Ivy appeared on another one of her mom's projects, The Lion King: The Gift. She was featured on "Brown Skin Girl," which also included turns from SAINt JHN and Wizkid. This song, too, has now officially moved 500,000 units. Blue Ivy's already won a Grammy for the song, which brought home Best Music Video at the awards ceremony last year.

The oldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids made her music debut when she was less than two days old. Jay-Z credited Ivy on 2012's "Glory," a single off of the DJ Hood-hosted Show You How To Do This Pt. 1. The track made Blue Ivy the youngest person to ever chart on Billboard.

Blue Ivy's parents have been busy, too. Beyoncé recently shared a romantic photo of Jay-Z on her Instagram, and the couple were serenaded by none other than Kendrick Lamar in Brooklyn this weekend. It's safe to say Blue Ivy has a future in the music industry if she wants it.

