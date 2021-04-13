The rap world continues to mourn the death of DMX who passed away at the age of 50 on Friday. In the week of his hospitalization, there was a large amount of misinformation spreading regarding the status of his health. Even after his passing, unsubstantiated claims spread across the Internet regarding DMX's catalog and The Carters' involvement in purchasing his masters.



The article that sparked this rumor claimed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were dropping $10M to purchase DMX's masters from Def Jam to give to the late rapper's children. That couldn't be further from the truth. It's unclear where the rumor spread but it landed on the page of @chakabars who left his followers under the impression that The Carters were getting involved. Swizz Beatz slid under the comment section where he dispelled the rumors, writing, "Not true King," along with a prayer hand emojis.



On Saturday, Swizz Beatz took to Instagram where he offered thoughts on the passing of his late friend and collaborator. "My brother was a different type of brother—a different type of artist, a different type of creative, different type of spirit, different type of zone, different type of soul," Swizz said. "He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else more than himself. He’d get on the stage and pray for 15,000 people, knowing that he needed more prayers than anybody that he was praying for."

