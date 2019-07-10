The majority of the hip-hop community is rooting against Tekashi 6ix9ine right now. He committed one of our cardinal sins when he decided to provide information to the feds about his homies, thereby tarnishing his street image and coming across as inauthentic. The rainbow-haired rapper has been behind bars since November of last year and we've been keeping a close eye on his racketeering case. As we await his trial and sentencing, the man, born Daniel Hernandez, has been beefing up his legal team, hoping that somebody could help to get him out of the slammer. There have been several updates over the last few months with defendants continuing to plead guilty and now, 6ix9ine has actually hired a heavy-hitter to do his bidding for him in court: Alex Spiro.

The name may be familiar to you. Back in February, Alex Spiro was working with 21 Savage after Jay-Z and Roc Nation specially enlisted him to deal with Savage's immigration troubles. According to XXL, Spiro was formally added to Tekashi's defense team during a hearing on Tuesday, joining Lance Lazarro, Dawn Florio, and other prominent legal personalities.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

While Jay-Z had a major part in helping out 21 Savage when he was locked up, there have been no reports that Hov was involved in the hiring of Alex Spiro to Tek's team.

6ix9ine is set to go on trial on September 4, 2019.