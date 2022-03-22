Pusha T is currently in rollout mode for his forthcoming album. After dropping "Diet Coke" and assisting Nigo on "Hear Me Clearly," the rapper followed up with another surprising drop -- a song for Arby's. The rapper released a new diss track aimed at McDonald's in Arby's new commercial for their spicy fish sandwich, which journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy pointed out included a reference to Jay-Z's "U Don't Know" ("Look, I could sell water to a whale").



"So @Pusha_T new Arby’s track seems to have a JAY-Z reference,” Krishnamurthy tweeted. “I’m bugging. Did I have ‘U Don’t Know’ wrong for 21 years?! So I had to ask JAY-Z. Was his line: A: ‘I’ll sell water to a WHALE.’ B: ‘I’ll sell water to a WELL.’ C: Both. Here’s his response! Haaa!! @sc x @JustBlaze.”

She provided a screenshot of a text message from Just Blaze who relayed a message from Hov who confirmed the double entendre.

"From Hov," Just Blaze wrote. "Haaaa!!!! Well/whale. It's never a coincidence when these things happen. I try to make things work on multiple levels every time I sit down to create. It keeps me engaged."

Pusha T recently revealed that he and Jay-Z have new music on his forthcoming album. We'll keep you posted on any more information on that. In the meantime, check out Pusha T's new song for Arby's below.