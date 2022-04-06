Jay-Z shut down Faizon Love's accusation of lying about his past as a drug dealer during his verse on Pusha T's new track, "Neck & Wrist." Despite Love's comments being nearly two years old, this is the first time the legendary rapper has addressed them.

"The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling," Jay raps on the new song.



Brian Ach / Getty Images

Love originally slandered Jay-Z during an appearance on the Hip-Hop Uncensored podcast in 2020.

“I like Jay-Z,” Love said at the time. “I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing. That’s when I stopped liking him. This n***a ain’t sold no cocaine in his life—I don’t think he’s ever won a fight.”

“I criticize him for it because it’s kinda his fault,” Love continued in another interview with VladTV from the time. “Jay-Z creates this drug dealing drug lord, ‘I’ma drug dealer, I’ma drug lord.’ These kids are like, ‘We gotta do it, too.’ Not knowing that this is all made up shit.”

Elsewhere in "Neck & Wrist," Jay reflected on Biggie's death and how things would be different if he were still alive.

[Via]