Jay Worthy Tackles Classic Beats On "ST. LGND 94"

Jay Worthy is a West Coast fixture but his sound isn't necessarily a reflection of that. Through the years of underground releases, he's accumulated a strong and dedicated fanbase from his solo efforts as well as his collaborative releases with Sean House as LNDN DRGS.

This week, Jay Worthy returned with a new EP (in the form of a single track) titled, ST LGNDS 94. The 15-min long EP finds Worthy tackling some of his favorite records from artists like Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, and more. His new EP was dropped to coincide with his new collaboration with St. Ides who he collaborated with on a capsule collection.

Check the latest from Jay Worthy and peep his new commercial with St. Ides, as well, below.