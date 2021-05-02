mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Worthy Tackles Classic Beats On "ST. LGND 94"

Aron A.
May 02, 2021 12:58
Jay Worthy is back with his new EP, "St. LGNDS 94."


Jay Worthy is a West Coast fixture but his sound isn't necessarily a reflection of that. Through the years of underground releases, he's accumulated a strong and dedicated fanbase from his solo efforts as well as his collaborative releases with Sean House as LNDN DRGS. 

This week, Jay Worthy returned with a new EP (in the form of a single track) titled, ST LGNDS 94. The 15-min long EP finds Worthy tackling some of his favorite records from artists like Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, and more. His new EP was dropped to coincide with his new collaboration with St. Ides who he collaborated with on a capsule collection.

Check the latest from Jay Worthy and peep his new commercial with St. Ides, as well, below.

Jay Worthy
SONGS Jay Worthy Tackles Classic Beats On "ST. LGND 94"
