Jay Worthy & Shlohmo Team Up On "Mama Used To Say"

There aren't many rappers who are constantly putting in work like Jay Worthy. This year, in particular, he's been incredibly busy. Today, he released a brand new single titled, "Mama Used To Say." The new single is the latest off of Jay Worthy and Shlohmo's new project, Till The Morning arriving tomorrow. Jay Worthy takes on a classic sample-based beat with reflections of his childhood and coming up in the game.

The rapper's new single arrived a few days after he released "Ride" ft. Krayzie Bone. Till The Morning will mark Worthy's third project of the year following his joint effort with Harry Fraud, Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired and Two4one that arrived shortly after.

Check out Jay Worthy's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Spice-One in my headphones, yeah, wanna be like him

Fast forward, I'm the P like yeah, yeah that's me

Day one like, yeah, you know I'mma keep it G

Still got the same crush on a bitch from second grade

She married now with kids, I'm still stuck in my ways



