Jay Worthy & Sha Hef Connect For New Project "No Sleep For The Wicked"

The hustle never ends for Jay Worthy who seemingly releases a new project every season, at least. This week, the rapper and Sha Hef connected for their brand new collaborative project, No Sleep For The Wicked. The project includes the previously released single, "Borgata" that flips the classic Flamingos' record, "I Only Have Eyes for You." The six-song EP showcases the two rappers offer grim and honest depictions of the street life over smooth and soulful production.

This marks the first release from Jay Worthy this year. In late 2020, he reunited with Sean House for LNDN DRGS Burnout 4. As for Sha Hef, No Sleep For The Wicked follows the release of his 2020 project, Numb.

Check out the latest offering from Jay Worthy and Sha Hef below.