Jay Worthy & Larry June Link Up For "Leave It Up To Me"

Jay Worthy and Larry June are busy preparing for the release of their highly anticipated Two P's in a Pod project later this month. Ahead of that, they've delivered a fire new single called "Leave It Up To Me."

On his verse, June reflects, "Palms itchin', mind racin' / Dope dealin', n*ggas tellin' / Pillowcase hold the shells from the MAC 11 / Way before this rap shit, we was livin' reckless," before going on to drop off bars about how he's "invested in [himself]" and taken "a lot of chances" over the years.

"Y'all make great music together," one fan praised the duo over on YouTube, also admitting that, "I have a playlist I named 'Larry Worthy' with all the collabs and I let it spin on random all the time."

"Larry your music got me through the toughest times of my life and now I look back on my success since and yours, and we both have come a long way," another listener wrote in.

Quotable Lyrics:

It felt good makin' a hundred K all legit

It felt good when I told the homies no more licks

Gotta watch my back, put my ho on the strip

Road trip after trip, I'm like, "One more brick"

But f*ck that, I done really changed my life for the better

Balenciaga jacket, no more Polo sweater

Ain't seen a winter in years like I travel for pleasure

It's Worthy