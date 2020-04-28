mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Tap Larry June For "Can't Be Stopped"

Aron A.
April 27, 2020 20:47
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud announce their new project "Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired" along with a new single.


Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud are coming with some heat. The rapper and producer recently announced their new project Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired with the release of their new single, "Can't Be Stopped" ft. Larry June." Their forthcoming project is set to include appearances from Guapdad 4000, G Perico, & Big Body Bes, who actually connected Worthy and Fraud.

“When I moved to NYC, I told Body to link me with Fraud; as I always knew we would make something special” Jay Worthy told Hypebeast.  “Next thing you know we were locked in doing an EP. We was in the studio till 7 am every night. It had my sleep schedule and eating all fucked up. The shit was fun though---I’d do it all over again."

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch lyin' on a P, yeah I guess so
See the life of a P is so stressful
They gave the homie 16, that's a stretch though
Had to get out the game, I can't trust hoes

