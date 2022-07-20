Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Tap Conway & Big Body Bes For "Helicopter Homicide"

Harry Fraud is about to come out as the MVP of 2022. The legendary producer came through and held it down as a primary producer on Benny The Butcher's The Plugs I Met II then teamed up with French Montana for Montega. Up next is his new project alongside Jay Worthy titled, You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check. The two kicked off the campaign with their new single, "Helicopter Homicides" featuring Conway the Machine and Big Body Bes, who Worthy described as "real family."

"‘Helicopter Homicide’ is a clash of three titans all in top form doing what they do best” Harry Fraud told Complex about the single. “I wanted to make the beat something that was ever evolving so it could keep up with what these guys were inevitably going to do vocally… KILL S*IT.”

You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check drops on August 5th.

Quotable Lyrics

Shit ain't been the same since G Wee gone, couple more Fed' years,

Face will be full of those tattoo tears

When you come home, we're gonna whip you in jet Lears

Where I bodied in the set, had to burn this bitch down

Hoe was greener than the Grinch, had to turn this bitch out



