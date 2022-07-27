Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Link With Kamaiyah On "Good Lookin'"

Harry Fraud is gunning for Producer of The Year title. Following some excellent collaborative efforts over the past few months, he's now preparing for the release of a new joint project alongside Jay Worthy titled, You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check. With the project due out at the top of next month, the two have now served up their second single off of the project, "Good Lookin" ft. Kamaiyah. It's a breezy and funky record that oozes of West Coast swagger. Worthy and Kamaiyah's chemistry together works perfectly over the Fraud's production.

Prior to the release of "Good Lookin," Harry Fraud and Jay Worthy released "Helicopter Homicide" featuring Conway The Machine and Big Body Bes.

You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check drops on August 5th.

Quotable Lyrics

We invented that, and y'all n***as took it

Never give credit, cause y'all n***as pussy

Y'all trick on a bitch, cause y'all n***as rookies

Gotta pay for my time, cause I'm good looking

