Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Link With Kamaiyah On "Good Lookin'"

Aron A.
July 27, 2022 13:03
Good Lookin'
Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Feat. Kamaiyah

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud tap Kamaiyah for their second single off of "You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check."


Harry Fraud is gunning for Producer of The Year title. Following some excellent collaborative efforts over the past few months, he's now preparing for the release of a new joint project alongside Jay Worthy titled, You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check. With the project due out at the top of next month, the two have now served up their second single off of the project, "Good Lookin" ft. Kamaiyah. It's a breezy and funky record that oozes of West Coast swagger. Worthy and Kamaiyah's chemistry together works perfectly over the Fraud's production.

Prior to the release of "Good Lookin," Harry Fraud and Jay Worthy released "Helicopter Homicide" featuring Conway The Machine and Big Body Bes.

You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check drops on August 5th.

Quotable Lyrics
We invented that, and y'all n***as took it
Never give credit, cause y'all n***as pussy
Y'all trick on a bitch, cause y'all n***as rookies
Gotta pay for my time, cause I'm good looking

SONGS Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Link With Kamaiyah On "Good Lookin'"
