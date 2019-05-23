After Game 4 between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks, Drake became one of the biggest stories of the game thanks to his antics on the sideline. From trolling Giannis Antetokounmpo to giving Raptors head coach Nick Nurse a massage, Drake was all over the sidelines. The Canadian rapper drew some pretty heavy criticism from the likes of Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer who had some choice words for Drake after the game.

"I don't know of any person attending the game that isn't a player or coach that has access to the court," Budenholzer said. "I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying a lot [...] There's certainly no place for fans—or whatever exactly is what Drake is for the Raptors—on the court. There's boundaries and lines for a reason. The league is pretty good about that."

TMZ Sports recently caught up with NBA Analyst Jay Williams and asked him about his take on the situation. For Williams, Drake's antics are a non-issue and that the Bucks should be worried about winning and not the chirping of a single fan.

"[Drake] is like a 2019 Spike Lee just on steroids," Williams said. "You cant take one dude talking trash to you, I don't know what to tell you."

Game 5 of the series goes down tonight in Milwaukee at 8:30 P.M. EST.