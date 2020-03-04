Jay Whiss Unleashes His Debut Album "Peace Of Mind"

Jay Whiss of The Prime Boys has made noise from the 6ix and beyond in the past few years but today, he's unleashed his official debut album, Peace Of Mind. Laced up with 10 tracks in total, the Toronto rapper enlists collaborators like Murda Beatz, Jimmy Prime, and Puffy L'z for some assistance. Peace Of Mind is a raw and unfiltered portrayal of himself as a person and the city that raised him.

"With this album, I wanted any listener to have a real, in-depth look into who I am as a person and as a man,” Whiss said in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to use my platform to get through to people who may have a similar upbringing to mine because music and certain artists have helped me navigate through life and become who I am today.