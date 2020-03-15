Jay Rock has been relatively quiet since he dropped off his Redemption album back in 2018, but that hiatus may finally be coming to an end here soon. A couple days ago, the TDE rapper was spotted in the studio, and shared a pic on his IG story informing us that his album is "80% done."

“When Yo Project At 80% Done” he wrote atop of a black & white image of him laughing in the studio. Unfortunately, that’s all the information we have at this time, but it’s safe to assume we maybe looking at a TDE Summer takeover.

This album tease comes just a week after Kendrick Lamar popped back up on the radar after he announced a mysterious new media company called pgLang with Baby Keem and Dave Free. While we don't know what’s happening entirely, TDE is up to something and a safe bet might be a couple projects are on the horizon for later this year.

We’ll keep you posted moving forward, but in the meantime revisit Jay Rock’s latest project, Redemption, right here, to hold you over. Who's excited to hear some new music from Jay Rock?