It's been a long minute since we've gotten a new project from Watts, California native Jay Rock. His most recent album, 2018's Redemption, was a culmination of the ups and downs on Jay Rock's journey though rap. The album detailed the successes and failures of an artist with notoriety, and the mistakes one might make when ego takes the place of humility. TDE fans and critics alike loved the album, continuing the trend of well-appreciated Jay Rock LPs, as his first two (Follow Me Home and 90059) are regarded as cult classics among many.

Jay Rock took to Instagram to give us a listen. In the black and white video, we can hear a brand new verse over some hard-hitting, almost menacing instrumentation, incredibly fitting for Rock's catalog thus far:

The caption reads "Red cup u know what’s up!!! ES Johnny on Tha way!!!!! #TDE."

While the track itself isn't named, nor is the title of a potential project, this is quite obviously the beginning of something new for the Grammy Award winning artist. TDE artists are no stranger to taking their time between each album, and Rock's discography is a testament to that. His first album, Follow Me Home, released back in 2011. Following that, 90059 didn't hit shelves until 2015. Another three years would pass before fans were given his most recent release, Redemption.

Could we be receiving a new Jay Rock album in 2022? We'll keep you updated on this and all TDE news. Let us know your thoughts below.