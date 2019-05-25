Jay Rock has consistently been repping Watts, CA from even before his career begun. It was a place that raised him and as he gained more success in his career, he continued to give back his community. Earlier this week, the rapper was honored with the key to Watts for his contributions to his community. After the ceremony went down this week, Jay Rock took to Instagram to reflect on receiving the key. "Dreams do come true!!! I love my city!!!! #bigredemption #watts #TDE," he wrote along with footage from the ceremony.

The rapper also shared another photo yesterday with the key of the city and said, "All I can say is today was a good day ES Watts Stand Up!!! History was made today!!"

Following the news that Eastside Johnny would receive the honor, ScHoolboy Q shared a heartfelt congratulations to his fellow TDE labelmate. "WHen u stay down tHis type of sHit Happens.. love u fool @jayrock congrats n word," Q wrote on Instagram.

The past year has already been quite eventful for Jay Rock. He received two nominations at the Grammys, one of which he won. He was also honored by Barack Obama who said the Watts rapper's collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, "Wow Freestyle" was one of his favorite songs of 2018. He included the song in his favorite songs of 2018 list.