Jay Prince Drops Off New Project "SOL, Vol. 2"

Aron A.
November 10, 2020 21:05
SOL, Vol. 2
Jay Prince

A quick three-track EP from Jay Prince to lift up your spirits.


East London rapper and Soulection affiliate Jay Prince has been pushing the boundaries of UK rap since he came out of the gate. And he continues to do so with every release. 2019's WONDER put a bigger spotlight on his genre-bending ways, and last month, he started unveiling his collection of EPs.

As the days get shorter, Jay Prince's latest three-song EP, SOL, VOL. 2 brings enough sunshine to brighten up your day. Following October's SOL, Vol. 1, Jay Prince delivers breezy sounds with warm melodies of funk, soul and psychedelia over the course of three tracks on his latest offering.

So far, no word on when we can expect the third installment to Jay Prince's EP series. Press play on SOL, VOL. 2 below and sound off with your thoughts. 

