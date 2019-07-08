mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Park Delivers On "Nothing Matters" EP

Milca P.
July 08, 2019 01:43
64 Views
CoverCover

Nothing Matters
Jay Park

Korean star Jay Park has returned with a new project, sharing his brief Nothing Matters EP, a follow-up to his recent The Road Less Traveled outing, released just last month.

This time around, the rapper recruits collaborators such as Ugly Duck, Cha Cha Malone and Slom for their touch on production while featured vocals arrive courtesy of Haon and Yumdda.

The effort wades heavily into the R&B and Hip-Hop-influenced territory that the AOMG artists is best known for, fastening the sound he's diligently crafted for fans while introducing new listenrs to a solid talent emerging among the wave of talent coming out of Sotuh Korea.

 

 

 

Jay Park new music Music Mixtapes korea r&b
