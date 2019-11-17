mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Park & Hit-Boy Are The Unlikely Duo On "This Wasn't Supposed To Happen" EP

Milca P.
November 17, 2019 18:58
This Wasn't Supposed To Happen
Jay Park & Hit-Boy

Listen to Jay Park & Hit-Boy's collaborative project.


Korean American rapper Jay Park has linked up with fellow west coast native Hit-Boy to deliver on a collaborative This Wasn't Supposed To Happen project.

This six-track EP is stemmed very much from its title as the duo initially collaborated on project standout "K-TOWN." According to Park, this would issue the snowball effect that birthed the entire effort.

"Jay Park and Hit-Boy is not something people would expect," Parks tells Billboard of the new collab. "It's not something you see every day,it happened very organically. One session turned into two sessions, then three sessions turned into an EP. So, it was unexpected for me as well."

Get into the project below.

