Chris Broussard, like many other NBA "insiders," was dead wrong about Kawhi Leonard's free agency plans this summer and fans have had a field day pulling the receipts on twitter. In fact, Broussard was recently scolded by one of his former Fox colleagues, Jay Onrait, who is apparently furious about the whole thing.

During a recent episode of the “Jay and Dan Show, Onrait, who now works at TSN, berated Broussard for his Kawhi reports, labelling the FS1 host as "the biggest fucking fraud in the history of sports media, ever."

Onrait's rant about Broussard, as well as Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, includes the following (H/T New York Post):