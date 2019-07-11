"He knew nothing. They knew nothing. It’s all bullshit."
Chris Broussard, like many other NBA "insiders," was dead wrong about Kawhi Leonard's free agency plans this summer and fans have had a field day pulling the receipts on twitter. In fact, Broussard was recently scolded by one of his former Fox colleagues, Jay Onrait, who is apparently furious about the whole thing.
During a recent episode of the “Jay and Dan Show, Onrait, who now works at TSN, berated Broussard for his Kawhi reports, labelling the FS1 host as "the biggest fucking fraud in the history of sports media, ever."
Onrait's rant about Broussard, as well as Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, includes the following (H/T New York Post):
“Everyone knew nothing, nothing! And they were saying that they knew everything!” Onrait said. “Chris Broussard, who worked at Fox and is the biggest f–king fraud in the history of sports media, ever — ESPN kicked him out, Fox kicked him out, I don’t know what he’s doing now — saying that the Clippers were out of it for sure and it was down to the Lakers and Raptors. He knew nothing. They knew nothing. It’s all bulls–t.
“And I know it’s all bulls–t. I get it. All those shows in the daytime, ‘First Take,’ and again, I like all these people personally. I like them all. And I understand why they’re doing those shows. It works. It gets numbers. People like them, it’s entertaining. I’m not criticizing that side of it. I’m just saying, if anyone in the history of the world takes anything the daytime guys say seriously, and I’m including [ESPN’s] Stephen A. [Smith] in this. I know Stephen A. has a lot of connections, but he says a lot of stuff that’s completely 100% f–king false. … If anyone tells me, ‘Stephen A. said something,’ or, ‘Max Kellerman said something,’ no. It’s all bulls–t. Nobody knows anything. And they should have known that Kawhi was the kind of person that this would backfire on them about.”