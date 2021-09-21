mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Gwuapo Runs It Up On "Blah Blah Blah"

Aron A.
September 20, 2021 20:57
Jay Gwuapo shares a brand new single.


We'd be lying if we said we weren't excited to hear a new project from Jay Gwuapo. It's been nearly two years since he released his last project From Nothing Pt. 1 and we're hoping a sequel is on the way soon. For the entirety of 2021, he's remained relatively low-key with the exception of a few guest appearances but it's a promising sign that he might have even more music coming before the year comes to an end.

This week, the rapper made a grand return with the release of his single, "Blah Blah Blah." Taking on string-laden production, his melodic delivery details heavy flexes and offers a shout out to the late Pop Smoke who he worked with on "Black Mask."

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics 
My ex bitch know I always lie until she caught me
I can't even take it, I fuck bitches when I'm horny
You ain't talkin' nothin' if it's less than a 100
This money comin'
N***as making assumptions but they doing nothing 

