Jay Gwuapo Runs It Up On "Blah Blah Blah"

We'd be lying if we said we weren't excited to hear a new project from Jay Gwuapo. It's been nearly two years since he released his last project From Nothing Pt. 1 and we're hoping a sequel is on the way soon. For the entirety of 2021, he's remained relatively low-key with the exception of a few guest appearances but it's a promising sign that he might have even more music coming before the year comes to an end.

This week, the rapper made a grand return with the release of his single, "Blah Blah Blah." Taking on string-laden production, his melodic delivery details heavy flexes and offers a shout out to the late Pop Smoke who he worked with on "Black Mask."

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

My ex bitch know I always lie until she caught me

I can't even take it, I fuck bitches when I'm horny

You ain't talkin' nothin' if it's less than a 100

This money comin'

N***as making assumptions but they doing nothing