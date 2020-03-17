Jay Gwuapo Is Back In Action With "Dangerous"

New York City's seen a surge of new rappers come out in the last two years or so, especially as Brooklyn's drill scene began to blow up. In the last year, Jay Gwuapo has been steadily buzzing. With RCA backing him, he released his latest project From Nothing Pt. 1 just a year ago and he's steadily kept his foot on the pedal. Today, he released his latest single, "Dangerous," a melodic banger that arrives shortly after his tribute to the late Pop Smoke. With auto-tune laced on his voice, Gwuapo's honeyed melodies contrast the bleak depiction of his own reality over a hard-hitting UK-drill inspired instrumental.

Check out Jay Gwuapo's new single, "Dangerous" below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

I pop a perc, feel amazin'

Spliff full of grabba, I feel like I laced it

We outside, send locations

Bro'll send a n***a up from vacation