mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Gwuapo Is Back In Action With "Dangerous"

Aron A.
March 16, 2020 20:55
99 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Dangerous
Jay Gwuapo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jay Gwuapo returns with his latest single, "Dangerous."


New York City's seen a surge of new rappers come out in the last two years or so, especially as Brooklyn's drill scene began to blow up. In the last year, Jay Gwuapo has been steadily buzzing. With RCA backing him, he released his latest project From Nothing Pt. 1 just a year ago and he's steadily kept his foot on the pedal. Today, he released his latest single, "Dangerous," a melodic banger that arrives shortly after his tribute to the late Pop Smoke. With auto-tune laced on his voice, Gwuapo's honeyed melodies contrast the bleak depiction of his own reality over a hard-hitting UK-drill inspired instrumental.

Check out Jay Gwuapo's new single, "Dangerous" below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from him.

Quotable Lyrics
I pop a perc, feel amazin'
Spliff full of grabba, I feel like I laced it
We outside, send locations
Bro'll send a n***a up from vacation

Jay Gwuapo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  99
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jay Gwuapo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jay Gwuapo Is Back In Action With "Dangerous"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject