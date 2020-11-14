Jay Gwuapo Comes Through With An Emotional Ballad On "Lost Files"

Brooklyn artist Jay Gwuapo has been consistent with his latest music drops and recently, he came through with a brand new track that will certainly excite his fanbase. The new song is called "Lost Files" and upon putting on the track, it's clear that Jay had a lot of pain to share.

In terms of production, we get some lowkey piano lines and chords, all while some tight drums help add a level of punchiness to the song. From there, Jay delivers sung lyrics that detail some of the friends he has lost during his young life and how it has led to a lot of pain and inner turmoil. These are some heavy and emotional lyrics that will certainly help fans feel closer to the artist.

Give this track a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Toast up for the soldiers that I lost (For the soldiers that I lost)

All this pain in me only made me level up (Level up)

I took many different punches through the years (Years)

But I've been on my grind and lately shit just headin' up