Jay Gwuapo & KJ Balla Go "Back To Back"

The Brooklyn drill sound will surely dominate the music industry in the months to come, especially with stars like Fivio Foreign and the late Pop Smoke shining a light on it. Even with the radio play, and artists like Drake and Travis Scott chasing the sound, Brooklyn will always breed the authenticity, especially those who are just coming up right now.

Jay Gwuapo and KJ Balla have been just two artists that have been killing it among the drill rappers from the East Coast. The two recently teamed up for "Back To Back," a grim and aggressive banger. Fast Life Beats holds down the production as the two rappers swap verses detailing the reality of the streets.

Peep their brand new collaboration, "Back To Back" below.

Quotable Lyrics

He just call me like 'Bro, we gon' spin 'em'

So for Pop, we gon' Smoke us a n***a

My business ain't talkin' with n***as

If they playin', we exposin' them n***as