Jay Gwuapo & Asian Doll Count Racks On "Blue Face"

Aron A.
June 29, 2020 21:11
Jay Gwuapo and Asian Doll link up for a banger.


Jay Gwuapo has been slowly bubbling up over the past few months, though he's been putting out music for a hot minute. As the Brooklyn drill sound continues to sweep the rap game, his honeyed melodies over hard-hitting, bass-heavy production have continued to help distinguish himself. 

This week, he came through with a brand new banger with the assistance of a former 1017 artist Asian Doll. The pair turn the auto-tune all the way while counting up cash on their new single, "Blue Face." As they flex a life of luxury, they also paint an image of the things they had to do to live that way. "I got my money up, lickin' from a hundred nights," Jay raps on the record.

 Peep their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm rollin' with the mob and the gang at the same time
N***a we gon' stay together 'cause it's gang ties
Pistol with the .30 in it, n***as see the hang time
I'm all about the money, n***a, I don't waste time

