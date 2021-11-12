Deshaun Watson is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the entire NFL, although as it stands, he is battling numerous sexual assault lawsuits. There are 22 women accusing him of inappropriate conduct and there is no telling when he will be settling these cases, if at all.

To make matters more complicated, Watson wants out of Houston and is refusing to play for the team. At this point, the trade deadline has passed us by, and Watson is still in Houston. Just last week, there were talks to bring him to either the Miami Dolphins or the Carolina Panthers, but that all fell through. According to Jay Glazer, the Panthers were fine with Watson's pending cases, however, they didn't offer enough. Meanwhile, the Dolphins wanted to pay the price but needed Watson to settle before pulling the trigger.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“Carolina? They didn’t care if he settled. Miami? It was a requirement for him to settle with the 22 women in the lawsuits. So in the end there, the Houston Texans who were originally asking for 3 ones, and 2 twos, and a player and such. The Dolphins were will to part with that," Glazer said. "But when Deshaun was finally willing to settle, the attorney for those women felt, ‘Okay, we can kind of go after that a little bit more. Everything had to go perfectly for this to happen in time for the trade deadline.”

Now, Watson will have to wait for the offseason before he can be placed on the move. It isn't an ideal situation for anybody involved, and it is going to take a settlement in the lawsuits before Watson ever steps on the field again.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates on this story.