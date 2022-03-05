Jay Fizzle Honours Young Dolph In The "LLD" Music Video: Watch

Long Live Young Dolph.

Jay Fizzle's tribute single from Paper Route Empire's Long Live Dolph album has officially received a music video that sees the 28-year-old recording artist giving flowers to his fallen cousin and label head, Young Dolph.

As Grunge Cake notes, the visual gives us both up-close and personal shots of Fizzle and his collaborator Ricco Barrino, and footage that was taken of Dolph during his time alive that was cut tragically short.

"Hate it wen the way it went (hate that shit) / I swear this shit still feel unreal (on God) / Now every time I think about my dawg / I start to shedding tears (I can't stop crying)," Fizzle admits on the track, expressing his unimaginable pain through music.

On the chorus, Barrino soulfully sings, "I'm all in tears, I can't eat no more, can't sleep no more / We was 'sposed to see a whole 'nother world / You left a mind that'll touch the whole world / So here's a letter from your kids and your girl / And it reads: "Even though you're gone, your legacy lives on" / I told myself I gotta stay strong / I had to write this song / Yeah, about the Memphis king, yeah, mhm."

In other Paper Route Empire news, Joddy Badass and Snupe Bandz delivered their music video for "I Like" last month, which also appeared on the LLD record – stream that here, and check back in with HNHH later to watch the latest music videos from both old favourites and new artists.

RIP Young Dolph.

