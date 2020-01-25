Jay Fizzle & Young Dolph Channel Their Inner Senior Citizen In "Don't Stop" Video

Watch Jay Fizzle x Young Dolph's future selves turn up in new "Don't Stop" visuals.

Young Dolph's Paper Route EMPIRE signee, Jay Fizzle is coming off of the release of his Young Dumb & Don't Give a F*ck (2019) mixtape that he dropped last fall and is now offering his growing cult-like following with visuals for his latest single "Don't Stop."

The "Menace To Society" rapper enlists his fellow Paper Route associate, Young Dolph, to rip the 808-heavy instrumental to shreds. Young Dolph kicks off the track in his usual charismatic flow until the repetitive "Don't Stop" chorus kicks in. The 26-year-old, Memphis-bred rapper quickly puts the beat in check as he raps:

"Hood n*gga say he don't know me ask an OG

been wrecking sh*t since I started walking

Shoot him on sight, no talking

30 in the clip, no pocket

Hood n*gga high stay coughing

He don't want problems, keep quiet"

In the visuals directed by Jordan Spencer, Jay Fizzle and Young Dolph awaken as old men, still iced out from their wrists to their necks. The two senior citizens make their way to a local pool hall with the rest of their elderly comrades. The two eventually make their way to a gathering featuring other elderly patrons, men and women included, partying under lavender lighting. Fizzle delivers his verse in the midst of a Soul Train line before the video comes to an end.

With both Jay Fizzle and Young Dolph consistently making moves, Paper Route EMPIRE is in good hands. Check out the visuals for Jay Fizzle's track "Don't Stop" featuring Young Dolph in the video provided above.