Jay Esco & Stunna Gambino Link Up On "Runaway"

17-year-old Jay Esco makes his major-label debut with "Runaway," an emotional, melodic new track including a powerful feature from "Man Down" hitmaker Stunna Gambino.

As HipHopSince1987 reports, the new single comes with a Declan Kyle-directed music video, which was filmed in beautiful New York City, and has fans of the rising rapper singing its praises in the YouTube comment section. "Too tuff, they snapped. Jay Esco been putting in work!" one user wrote.

Others have added, "Never saw this coming. Jay Esco, I'm so happy for you," "One of my favourite rappers and a rapper from my city! This song fire. BPT stand up," and "Y'all fr the most underrated people in the game [right now]."

As fans of the Connecticut-born artist already know, Esco became "the man of his house" following his older brother's incarceration. While coping with the pain of losing his role model, he turned to the creation of music, following in his brother's dreams of rap stardom.

Stream "Runaway" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't no love in my heart, it's only fair

Talkin' with the angels on my back, they got me here

Diamonds on my neck, baby, that's a chandelier

Can't go back to broke, like before, talkin' clear

