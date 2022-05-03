Jay Electronica came at Wack 100 on social media, Monday, with a series of vitriolic posts regarding the music executive's recent comments on the Nation of Islam and the Million Man March.

"If you got any questions ask me with yo c**n ass,” he wrote. “You out here pressing everybody but the open enemy. Don’t be out here stunting on our lil brother. Press ME about The Nation Of Islam. I got that fire you looking for.”

“KEEP MY NATION’s NAME OUT YOUR FUCKING MOUTH," he added in another post on Instagram.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The Nation of Islam was founded by Wallace Fard Muhammad in 1930. Louis Farrakhan took over leadership of the organization back in 1977.

Wack's comments were centered around the Million Man March, which was called by Farrakhan in October 1995. An estimated 800,000 people, including civil rights activists and the Nation of Islam, gathered at the National Mall.

“I’ve always scratched my head about that Million Man March. I’ve never seen nothing come up. I question that. You know me, I’ma call a spade a spade. Where that money went?” Wack said during a Clubhouse call with Brother Ben X. “That was orchestrated by the Nation of Islam. The money was administered by the Nation of Islam … It was supposed to be this, this and that. I thought I was going to see some schools or maybe some type of funding for child resources. The Million Man March came, a bunch of people raised a bunch of money and then… we didn’t hear nothing.”

