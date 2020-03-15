This week marked the arrival of Jay Electronica's official debut album via A Written Testimony.

The project, while vastly well-received, found itself at the receiving end of some criticism, namely from Peter Rosenberg as the radio host took particular umbrage with Jay's use of the phrase "Synagogue of Satan."

" 'My feet might fail me, my heart might ail me/The synagogues of Satan might accuse or jail me' Not feeling this bar from Jay Electronica and I know I'm not the only person who felt a way about it," penned Rosenberg in a tweet.

It initially seemed rather odd considering the line that he used was featured all the way back in 2014's "Better In Tune With The Infinite." He soon made the correction, admitting that he hadn't realized the phrase was used twice but was actually making reference to the most recent use in Testimony track "Ghost Of Soulja Slim" where Jay raps, "And I bet you a Rothschild I get a bang for my dollar/The synagogue of Satan want me to hang by my collar."

Naturally, Rosenberg cited his Jewish heritage as the source of offense, referring to the line as "cringe" while praising the track overall. It didn't take long for Jay Electronica to chirp back, however, as he issued a series of tweets Rosenberg's way.

"We sat down in an interview before and talked about my stance in these matters and it’s there for anyone to go pull up. we’re you offended then?" began in his responses. "Then you quoted better in tune w the infinite which was released in 2014 so what #AWrittenTestimony made you go back and listen to BITWTI and you were retro offended? if you have a problem w the term Synagouge of Satan, don’t take it up w me, take it up w the writers of the New Testament. Don’t play w me Peter, i ain’t the one. and you know this. i come in peace and i go in peace. let’s keep it that way."

He went on to add: "clout chasing [is] at an all time high...I stand on every single word i said on this album. "

He concluded by challenging Rosenberg to discuss these issues in a "public forum" to which Rosenberg responded in the affirmative, seemingly inviting him back on his show to hash out the matters at hand.