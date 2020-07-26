Jay Electronica reacted to Nick Cannons' discussion with Rabbi Abraham Cooper in a series of polarizing tweets, which many fans feel are anti-Semitic. Electronica says Cooper lied "about the history of the Caucasian race."

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"Rabbi Abraham Cooper is a COWARD who LIED to our brother Nick Canon about the history of the caucasian race," Electronica says in the first tweet. "Ask him does he stand behind the VILE TEACHINGS of the Talmud? Don’t be a coward next time Cooper you DEVIL.

"Sit down w The Hon. Louis Farrakhan or The Exec Council of The NOI and defend your claims and prove us wrong. WE are INDEED THE TRUE Children of Israel. And you are an imposter and birthright stealer as described in the scriptures. The ADL, THE WEISENHALL CENTER... BRING EM OUT."

Cannon recently came under fire for anti-Semitic comments which cost him his position with ViacomCBS. He spoke with Cooper, who is the associate dean and director of Global Social Action Agenda at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, for an episode of Cannon's Class.

"We DEFY you to challenge us on these claims publicly. You LYING antisemites," Electronica continued. "We want EVERY SINGLE MOLECULE of smoke there is to be had."

[Via]