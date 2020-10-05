Jay Electronica Paints A Picture On "Rough Love"

At long last, Jay Electronica's long-awaited album Act II: The Patents Of Nobility has seen an official release, albeit under some truly bizarre circumstances. Be that as it may, many fans have eagerly dove into the album, to the point where the positive early reception sparked a flattered response from Jay Elec on Twitter. As for the music itself, many were quick to gravitate toward "Rough Love," a track that was originally meant to feature an appearance from Kanye West. And while he has no longer made the final cut, the track still remains a worthwhile showcase of Jay Electronica's vivid pen game.

"Offered me an offer, I countered with an offer, we kissed, I went in for the kill, she said get off her," he raps, over an eerie instrumental. "Okay, that gon' cost her, she’s a character in the narrative, I'm the author / she think she know me well, okay / must admit she had a rosy tale of how she flew to Hollywood cause she so Chanel." Following his verse, the track transitions into a lengthy instrumental section, which leaves us wondering as to whether or not this space was originally meant for Yeezy's addition.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- did Act II live up to the hype after all these years?

