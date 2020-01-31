Jay Electronica Joins Sons Of Yusuf On "Diving For Pearls"

It's always a good time when Jay Electronic emerges from his hidey-hole. Some even equate the process to groundhog day, in that a new Jay Elect song in January means the possibility of an album later on. Either way, we'll take what we can get from the reclusive lyricist, even if its only arriving by way of a guest verse. Sons Of Yusuf, a Kuwait born Arabic-English hip-hop duo, managed to lull Jay Electronic into the fold for a contribution to "Diving For Pearls."

Taking to a percussive sample and minimalist arrangement, the track features dope verses from the Sons themselves, Ya’koob & Humble Abdul. Dropping cultural knowledge to unpack and process, the pair set the stage for Electronica, himself affiliated with the nation of Islam, to follow suit. "I was raised on the psalms of David, my ancestors came to this land on slave ships," he spits. "My grandmother did a life bid on grave shifts, and we was just trying not to get our head split." Check out the single now, and sound off below -- are you happy to hear new Jay Elec?

