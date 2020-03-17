It feels incredibly surreal but, after waiting all this time for Jay Electronica to release his highly-anticipated debut studio album, it has officially arrived. The oftentimes mythically absent rapper unleashed A Written Testimony last week, collaborating with Jay-Z on the majority of songs and also enlisting vocals from Travis Scott and others. As we digested the project, some people, like Joe Budden, were underwhelmed by Electronica's contributions to the album after waiting decades to receive the body of work. In Budden's words, Jay Elec was "washed" by his colleague. That did not sit well with the unicorn of hip-hop.

After hearing Joe Budden's critique of the album, Jay Electronica chimed in by claiming the retired rapper has never made a classic.

"I never got absolutely mopped around on my own project either," wrote Budden in a response to Electronica's meme toward one of the podcaster's co-hosts.

"I never heard your albums bro. may Allah bless your career as a journalist," replied Electronica with some subtle shade.

"I took you off yours & it’s a Hov mixtape now… Peace be unto you as well King," said Budden with some major shade.

This beef is heating up and, despite both sides looking to be respectful in their digs, there is some clear animosity between them. Do you have a favorite between Joe Budden and Jay Electronica?