Jay Cutler recently broke things off with his wife Kristin Cavallari and has been a single man on the market. Since he is retired from the NFL, you would think very few people would be interested in who he is dating. However, that all changed today as rumors hit the internet that shocked Twitter. According to some unnamed sources, it is believed by some that Cutler is now dating conservative commentator Tomi Lahren. Lahren has become infamous for her political hot takes and she is also a despised figure on Twitter. With this in mind, it's easy to see why some people would be quick to judge this latest news.

It's important to note that other sources have refuted these rumors. However, for a few hours, Cutler and Lahren began trending on Twitter as users began to make a plethora of jokes at their expense. Overall, the memes were pretty funny and the hysteria was ultimately what Twitter tends to do best: overreact to something that may or may not be true.

Even if Cutler and Lahren were dating, it's not like the Twitter mob would sway one away from the other. Regardless, the memes and the jokes are always entertaining. So without further ado, here is what people had to say.