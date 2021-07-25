Jay Critch Turns Up On "To The Sky"

Jay Critch has been serving up bangers in recent times. He's only a few months removed from the release of his heavily anticipated project, The Critch Tape. Still, the rapper doesn't seem to be ready to slow down any time soon. He's continued to push out new singles in recent times like "PC" which arrived just a few weeks ago. It seems as if The Critch Tape isn't all he has in store for 2021.

On Friday, he returned with another new banger titled, "To The Top." Turning the auto-tune all the way up, the rapper delivers a more moody vibe on this one where he dives into the hardships that he's faced and the resilience that's helped him push through those difficult times.

Peep the latest offering from Jay Critch below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to get up and go get it, it was do-or-die

Picked the bag up, drop it off, it's like an Uber ride

I just popped two of them Percies, and I feel too alive

