Jay Critch Teams Up With Vendetta & Mari Mac On "The Line Up"

Alexander Cole
August 30, 2020 10:36
Image via Jay Critch

Jay Critch, Vendetta, and Mari Mac display some energy on "The Line Up."


Ever since signing to Rich The Kid, Jay Critch has been seen as one of the more interesting and prominent voices in New York. While he hasn't reached superstardom, he still has his cult following that is always looking forward to new music. Over the course of the past few months, Critch has dropped a plethora of fresh singles and recently, he came through with yet another alongside the likes of Vendetta and Mari Mac.

On "The Line Up," Critch and company can be found delivering some hard lyrics over a synth and 808-heavy beat. All of it comes together perfectly as the artists display their chemistry. If you're a Critch fan, this is the kind of track you would come to expect, and it's definitely a must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

He thought he was a savage
We caught him lackin', he turned cop
These n***** broke they popped
I put this on my pops

