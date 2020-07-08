Jay Critch Stacks Up Bills On "Mighty Ducks"

It appears that Jay Critch's time is coming soon. The New York rapper has been steadily on the grind ever since the release of Hood Favorite, though a follow-up project has yet to be seen. He did team up with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex for Rich Forever 4 and released two installments of the Talk Money Tapes.

Following a string of loose tracks in the past few months, Jay Critch released an official video for his new single, "Mighty Ducks" earlier today. With lavish flexes celebrating the ice on his write, he celebrates an abundance of cash on his latest track. "Lotta bills on me like the Mighty Ducks/ AP real flooded, it's a hockey puck," he raps on the hook. His voice is pumped with auto-tune as he flexes his quick wordplay over syrupy production.

Quotable Lyrics

Catch a flight and go overseas, like I'm on the run

Tell that girl, 'get over me. I'm just not the one'

My shooters don't sip no lean, they be in the cut

Walk around with the bread and cheese like I packed a lunch