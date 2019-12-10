Jay Critch Sleeps Different On "Dreams In A Wraith"

Why wake up in a new Bugatti when you can have Dreams in a Wraith? Such is the reality faced by New York rapper Jay Critch, who flexed as much on his latest single. Clearly, the young rapper's hard work has been paying off, though his release schedule has been few and far between. Still, it's always nice to have some new music from Critch, especially when he's flowing like this. Taking to a simple yet hard-hitting synth-brass beat, the likes of which might pop up on the Donkey Kong Country Returns soundtrack, Critch channels La Flame with some subtly-autotuned bars.

"Chain leaking now she wet like a squeegee," raps Critch, in his warm-up stanzas. "Broke bitches giving me heebie-jeebies." As the song progresses, Critch's flow heats up, his technical ear revealed in his approach to structure. Be sure to check it out for yourself now, especially if you're eager to check in on a promising new talent in the game. Look for big things to pop off for Jay Critch in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

She keep calling and she want me to hit but I only fuck her when I'm bored

Her n***a pussy let him talk all that shit but he never jumped off up the porch

They know my gang is as real as they get n***a my life is nothing like yours

Having flashbacks used to hit all them licks now I gotta go back off the Porcshe