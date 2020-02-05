Jay Critch Represents Brooklyn To The Max On "Spooky"

Between Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, and other rising stars, Brooklyn is having an absolute moment. The resurgence of drill rap in the city has been refreshing, offering a different side of the melodic magic that has been exiting the Queens and Bronx boroughs. How dare we forget about Jay Critch, though? The Rich The Kid signee is one of the most popular and hard-hitting forces in Brooklyn, consistently bringing the heat with each drop. With the accelerated boost that Axl Beats is enjoying, earning placement on a few key singles and projects, Jay Critch tries his hand at delivering a new hit for the streets of his 'hood.

Unleashing "Spooky" via his personal SoundCloud page, Jay Critch is officially back and it looks like he won't be letting up anytime soon. The Hood Favorite declares that the "flood is here" in his description of the song, previewing some hard output to follow up this one.

What are you looking for from Jay Critch this year?

Quotable Lyrics:

He turn his back on gang for a little small change, that boy is a sellout

I go on private planes, go right to the stage and the shows all sell out

Life is a movie, still in this shit with my brothers and we never fell out

Pull up it's spooky, them bitches eyes get wide like Get Out