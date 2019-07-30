mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Critch Releases TME Compilation Project "Talk Money Tape 2"`

Aron A.
July 30, 2019 19:36
Talk Money Tape 2
TME

Jay Critch's TME drops off their second compilation tape.


Jay Critch has been under the wing of Rich The Kid for the past few years but in the past year, he's established himself as more than a member of Rich Forever. Critch is one of the most promising artists out of New York City these days. Hood Favorite put him on but now, he's readying himself to put on for other up-and-coming artists. Today, Jay Critch came through with the Talk Money Ent.'s new compilation record, Talk Money Tape 2. With 20 tracks in total, Jay Critch shines a spotlight on artists like Vendetta, RicoBaby, Mally Bandz, and more. He also enlists his Rich Forever cohorts for the project. Both Famous Dex and Rich The Kid appear on the project.

Peep Jay Critch & Talk Money Entertainment's new project, Talk Money Tape 2 below.

TME Jay Critch Mixtapes rico baby Rich The Kid Famous Dex talk money entertainment
