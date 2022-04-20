Jay Critch Releases His New Single "Stamped"

Jay Critch doesn't stop. The Brooklyn rapper has continued to keep his foot on the pedal over the past year, even after he dropped off the 23-track project, Critch Tape. Fans aren't complaining, and it seems like Critch has more music in the vault that he's ready to unleash. Just a few days ago, he blessed fans with "Spin No Blocks," and now, he returns with "Stamped."

Produced by Brent Rambo, Jay Critch tackles the smooth, soulful sample with massive flexes and braggadocio-filled bars. Rambo's production merges the vocal chop with exhilarating drill drum patterns, and Critch demolishes it with ease. The recent influx of releases from Critch seems to indicate that he has another project on the way.

Check out the latest offering from Jay Critch below.

Quotable Lyrics

You are not stamped in these streets

And it's no stamps in your passport

I got a big booty freak, I drive her like it's a crash course

She bad, I still might delete her