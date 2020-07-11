mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Critch Only Has One Thing On His Mind On "Money Talk"

Alexander Cole
July 11, 2020 10:54
Image via Jay Critch

Jay Critch always comes through with a melodic banger.


Jay Critch has consistently been one of the most interesting artists coming out of New York, and there is no denying that he will continue to be a force thanks to his brand of melodic bar-focused rap. While he hasn't come through with a project in a while, the artist continues to drop tracks here and there, and recently, that's exactly what he did with "Money Talk."

This particular track features a fairly lowkey beat, with Critch talking about cashing checks and making sure his money right. Simply put, Jay Critch is solely focused on money-making endeavors and doesn't want to focus on anything else. If you're in the midst of perfecting your hustle, this track will be perfect for your playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

She gon' fuck me 'cause she might as well
Damn I look like I fell in a well
Hold on like swish, 'til we hit the bell
You caught with us, you better not tell
I cut off her and her petty ways
Still prayin' for better days
Brodie still tryna get it in any way

