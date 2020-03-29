Jay Critch Leaks Spacey Banger "Living Good"

Jay Critch might not ever receive the type of mainstream success that his Rich Forever CEO Rich The Kid has attained in recent times but he doesn't necessarily need to. And he made that quite clear on his latest record, "Living Good." Though not an official release on his own Soundcloud page, it appeared on the Talk Money Time Soundcloud profile before Critch shared a screenshot of the song on IG while "blasting" leaks. Critch's penmanship is still sharp as ever as he weaves through a spacey beat produced by Laron.

It's been nearly a year and a half since Jay Critch released his last solo project, Hood Favorite. With the recent leaks as well as the release of "Dreams In A Wraith," we'd be happy to receive a new album from Critch after this Coronavirus madness is done, if not sooner.

Quotable Lyrics

Backwood, honey berry

He ain't like me, n***a scary

Jay ice cream, Ben & Jerrys

Got shooters at the 3, Jason Terry