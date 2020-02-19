Jay Critch Is Fully Iced Out In His Video For "Spooky"

Self-proclaimed "Hood Favorite" Jay Critch returns with a new video filled with fam, fans and a strong flex of jewelry.

New York rapper Jay Critch is one of the flashiest emcees to come out of the city in recent times, and he isn't showing any signs of dimming his light anytime soon by the looks of all the ice in his new music video for "Spooky."



Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

Never one to shy away from a quick flex, as you can see in the photo above taken during the TIDAL X show in Brooklyn at Barclays Center back in 2018, Critch shows off an impressive artillery of chains and rings in this two-and-a-half minute video. The visuals, shot by burgeoning videographer Suave, take us on a quick trip in and around the Big Apple as Jay goes from a live performance to his personal jeweler in the matter of one night. Even though it doesn't get any deeper than a simple stunt, we can never hate on a young dude out here enjoying the things blessed on him for being talented at what he does for a living. Shine on, Critch!

